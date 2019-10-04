|
|
|
HOLMES John Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 28th September 2019,
aged 63 years. A loved father of
Gary and Lyndsey and families, grandfather of Marley and Sophia, also a much loved brother of Kathleen, Mary, Maureen,
Margaret, Jimmy and Trish and brother in law, uncle and friend. RIP.
Funeral service to be held on Thursday 10th October 2019 at South Shields Crematorium at 10.30am. Donations, if desired,
to the .
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals. Tel: 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019