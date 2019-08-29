|
|
|
HANNEN (Jarrow) Peacefully after a short illness on 24th August 2019, aged 86 years, John. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (née Gatens).
Much loved dad of Margaret, Christopher, Annette, Patricia
and a dear father in law.
A loving granda, great granda
and great great granda.
Loved brother of Freida and
a much respected brother in law.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's RC Church, Jarrow on Thursday 5th September at 1.30pm. Followed by Interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 2.30pm. All welcome back afterwards to The Little Haven Hotel, South Shields. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, can be left after the service for
The Great North Air Ambulance. John will be resting with The Co op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019