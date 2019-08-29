Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Jarrow
Dunedin House
Jarrow, Tyne and Wear NE32 5RR
0191 489 7400
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
13:30
St Mary's RC Church
Jarrow
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:30
Jarrow Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hannen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hannen

Notice Condolences

John Hannen Notice
HANNEN (Jarrow) Peacefully after a short illness on 24th August 2019, aged 86 years, John. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (née Gatens).
Much loved dad of Margaret, Christopher, Annette, Patricia
and a dear father in law.
A loving granda, great granda
and great great granda.
Loved brother of Freida and
a much respected brother in law.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's RC Church, Jarrow on Thursday 5th September at 1.30pm. Followed by Interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 2.30pm. All welcome back afterwards to The Little Haven Hotel, South Shields. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, can be left after the service for
The Great North Air Ambulance. John will be resting with The Co op Funeralcare, Albert Road, Jarrow.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.