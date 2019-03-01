Home

Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Notice Condolences

John Greenlay Notice
GREENLAY Boldon Colliery Sadly passed away on
15th February 2019, aged 85 years.
John a devoted partner of the late Margie. A much loved Dad, Brother, Uncle and Grandad.
Will family and friends
kindly meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March at 11.15.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ward 6 at South Tynesdide Hospital. A collection box will be provided at the Crematorium. Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Shack for refreshments.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
