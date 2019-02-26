|
|
|
Garthwaite John Bell Peacefully in hospital on
February 18th, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
much loved dad of Julie
and the late Ken,
loving father-in-law of Russell,
also brother, brother-in-law,
uncle, grandad, great grandad
and friend of many.
Family and friends please
meet for service on
Monday 4th March in
South Shields Crematorium
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
