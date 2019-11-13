|
|
|
FAWCETT South Shields Peacefully after a short illness in the RVI Newcastle on the
11th November 2019 aged 85 years, John (Jack). Reunited with his devoted wife Margaret.
A much loved dad of Lesley, Carol, Kristine and Jacqueline, father in law of Stephen. An adored granda of Joanna, Amy, Jack, Grace and Luke. Jack will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends. Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 11.15 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Alzheimer's Society. Donations may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019