|
|
|
DOYLE John Sadly passed away peacefully at home on 4th December 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Catherine (née McCarty),
much loved dad of Kevin, Maria, John and Brian and a loved grandad, father in law, brother and uncle.
Sadly missed by all.
Could family and friends please meet for church service at
St. Bede's R/C, South Shields on Wednesday 18th December 2019 for 10.00am followed by interment at Harton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, Tel 0191 454 4960.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019