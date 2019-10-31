|
|
|
DODDS (South Shields) Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 26th, aged 64 years. John,
loving brother of Keith and Margy. Loving uncle of Jade, Michael and great uncle of Ben.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Thursday November 7th at 2.00pm. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses. John will be resting in
Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way. No black to be worn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019