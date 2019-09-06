|
|
|
Charlton (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital with his loving family by his side on 29th August, aged 79, John, knowing to all as"Chala." Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty), loving dad of Johnny, Maria, David, Michael, Joanne and extended family.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Aloysius R/C Church on
Friday 13th September at 12.45pm followed by Interment at
Hebburn Cemetery at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Dementia U.K.
John will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
1 Hartleyburn Avenue.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019