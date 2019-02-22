Home

Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
John Bunn

John Bunn Notice
Bunn (Hebburn) Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 14th February 2019,
aged 93 years.
John, dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Michael and Alex, father-in-law of Elizabeth and David, and a special grandpa of Jonathon, Christopher, Jennifer, Zoë and Mark.
Family and friends please meet for service in South Shields Crematorium on Friday 1st March
at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation and
Blind Veterans UK.
All enquiries please tel
Co-op Funeralcare on 0191 4836521
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
