|
|
|
Brown John Edward
(Jacky) Peacefully in Hospital
on 6th June 2019.
Beloved brother of Margaret and brother-in-law of Edwin, much loved uncle of Graham & Bengú, Vivienne & Ian, great uncle to Ben, Jake, Peri, Sam, Niamh and partners Anna and Georgia.
Will be sadly missed.
Family and friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations to The British Heart Foundation, for which a collection box will be available at the service.
All welcome back to
The New Mill afterwards.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 11, 2019
Read More