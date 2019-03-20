|
BLAND John Passed away peacefully at home on March 17th, aged 77 years.
Loved husband and best friend of Rose. Devoted dad to Shelagh,
Alison and Gillian, dearly loved father-in-law, granda and great granda. A funeral service will be held at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 9.45am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to a charity close to John's heart, a box will be available on the day.
Rest In Peace.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
