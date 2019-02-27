Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:45
South Shields Crematorium
John Black Notice
BLACK John
(South Shields) Died peacefully in his sleep on Monday 18th February,
aged 88 years.
Husband to the late Cathy,
brother to the late Monica,
Sheila and Alfred, much loved father to Alan, Johnny and Ian, father in law to Sharon, Maria
and the late Elizabeth,
a loving grandad to Victoria, Andrew, Ryan, Lauren, Hannah, Claudia, Hayley, Cara and Aimee and a great grandad to Jayden, Georgie and Taylor. xxxxxx
Funeral at
South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations at the service for Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
