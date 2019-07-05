Home

John Baker Notice
Baker South Shields Peacefully in hospital on June 30th.
John, much loved husband of the late Maisie, beloved dad of Lesley and Michael, dear grandad to Amy and Scott, also a loving brother to Maureen.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday July 16th at 11.15am.
Family flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the British Heart Foundation, a donation is available on exit of the Crematorium Chapel.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 5, 2019
