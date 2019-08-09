|
|
|
ASHBURNER John Arthur
(Jarrow) Peacefully at home with his family
on 1st August 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Jenny. Much loved dad of Edward, John, Margaret and Michael.
A loving father-in-law to Maria, Linda, Duncan and Heather.
A cherished granda and grandy. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St John The Baptist Church, Jarrow
on Friday 16th August at 10.45am followed by burial at
Jarrow Cemetery at 11.30am.
At peace with Jenny.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019