Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:45
St John The Baptist Church
Jarrow
View Map
Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30
Jarrow Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ashburner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ashburner

Notice Condolences

John Ashburner Notice
ASHBURNER John Arthur
(Jarrow) Peacefully at home with his family
on 1st August 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Jenny. Much loved dad of Edward, John, Margaret and Michael.
A loving father-in-law to Maria, Linda, Duncan and Heather.
A cherished granda and grandy. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St John The Baptist Church, Jarrow
on Friday 16th August at 10.45am followed by burial at
Jarrow Cemetery at 11.30am.
At peace with Jenny.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.