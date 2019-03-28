|
Woodhouse Joan
(née Healey) Peacefully at home on 24th March 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Wife of the late William.
Beloved mam of
Joan, Irene, Billy, Terry, Christopher, John, Margaret, Peter and
the late Thomas and David.
Much loved mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, auntie and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Bede's RC Church, Jarrow, on Wednesday
3rd April at 9.15am, followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery
at 10.30am.
Mam, Grandma and Great Grandma, we all love you so much.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
