Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
09:15
St. Bede's RC Church
Jarrow
View Map
Inurnment
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30
Jarrow Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Woodhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Woodhouse

Notice Condolences

Joan Woodhouse Notice
Woodhouse Joan
(née Healey) Peacefully at home on 24th March 2019, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Wife of the late William.
Beloved mam of
Joan, Irene, Billy, Terry, Christopher, John, Margaret, Peter and
the late Thomas and David.
Much loved mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, auntie and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Bede's RC Church, Jarrow, on Wednesday
3rd April at 9.15am, followed by interment at Jarrow Cemetery
at 10.30am.
Mam, Grandma and Great Grandma, we all love you so much.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.