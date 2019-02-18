|
|
|
Smith (Jarrow) Peacefully in hospital after
a short illness on February 11th aged 92 years, Joan (née Henderson).
Beloved wife of the late Collingwood.
Loving mam of Miriam,
Leslie and June. Also a dearly
loved mother-in-law, nanna,
great nanna, sister and friend.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 25th February at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Heart Research and R.N.L.I. a donation box will be
at the Crematorium.
All welcome afterwards to
Primrose Community Centre.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More