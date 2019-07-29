Home

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Simpson South Shields Peacefully in hospital on the
24th July 2019, aged 82 years,
Joan (nee Sharkow).
Reunited with her much loved husband Andrew. A dearly loved mam of Julie, Gavin and Gary.
A loved mother in law and a
devoted nana and great nana.
Joan will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 5th August 2019 at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation, donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 29, 2019
