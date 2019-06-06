|
|
|
McLACHLAN
East Boldon Peacefully in hospital on 2nd June, aged 79 years, Joan (née Burnett).
Beloved wife of Herbert (Mac).
Loving mam of Julie and Karen.
Dear mother-in-law of Mick and Alan. Treasured nana of
Kimberly and Courtney.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at St Georges Church, East Boldon on
Thursday 13th June at 9.45am,
followed by interment at
Boldon Cemetery at 10.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research or Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be supplied at the Church. Joan will be resting at The Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon Colliery tel 0191 5367232.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2019
Read More