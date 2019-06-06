Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McLachlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan McLachlan

Notice Condolences

Joan McLachlan Notice
McLACHLAN
East Boldon Peacefully in hospital on 2nd June, aged 79 years, Joan (née Burnett).
Beloved wife of Herbert (Mac).
Loving mam of Julie and Karen.
Dear mother-in-law of Mick and Alan. Treasured nana of
Kimberly and Courtney.
Family and friends please meet for funeral service at St Georges Church, East Boldon on
Thursday 13th June at 9.45am,
followed by interment at
Boldon Cemetery at 10.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research or Macmillan Nurses.
A donation box will be supplied at the Church. Joan will be resting at The Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon Colliery tel 0191 5367232.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.