Services Service 16:30 St Bede's Jarrow View Map Requiem Mass 13:30 South Shields Crematorium Service 14:45 South Shields Crematorium Resources More Obituaries for Joan McIntyre Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan McIntyre

Notice Condolences McINTYRE

Joan

(nee Tunnicliffe) Former sister in Charge,

Palmers Hospital, Jarrow.

Peacefully on Wednesday 6th March at South Shields General Hospital, fortified by the Rites of the Holy Mother Church, Joan aged 83 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Vincent McIntyre, a much loved mum of Gerardine, Joseph and Dominic and a wonderful

mother-in-law to David Parry and Sue McIntyre as well as a devoted, happy and loving grandma of Matthew, Frances, Andrew, Daniel, Rachael, Joshua, David and Shaun and great-grandma to Harvey, Ronnie and Oscar, a loving sister to Joe Tunnicliffe and the late William (Billy) Tunnicliffe, Michael Tunnicliffe, Margaret Halliday and Catherine Tunnicliffe.

Joan will be sadly missed by her family, many friends and former colleagues in the National Health Service, where she served for so long with great devotion and pride.

Joan will be received into St Bede's, Jarrow on the 19th March at 4.30pm with a short service and all are welcome to attend.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1.30pm on 20th March prior to a cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm and again everyone is welcome to attend either or both services.

Prior to arriving at St. Bede's, she will repose at the Chapel of Rest,

Co-Op Funeral Services, Albert Road, Jarrow and arrangements to visit can be made via the Funeral Directors 0191 4897400.

Family flowers only please,

but if so desired donations to her favourite charities can be made via Co-op Funeral Services, Albert Road, Jarrow or via a box at the

Requiem Mass or Crematorium.

After the Requiem Mass please join family and friends for something to eat and drink in the Community Hall at St Bede's Church and those attending the Cremation will join you afterwards. Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices