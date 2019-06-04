Home

Joan Harrison

Notice Condolences

Joan Harrison Notice
HARRISON (Cleadon,
formerly of South Shields) Peacefully at home on
Thursday 23rd May, aged 96 years, Joan Margaret (formerly Hunt,
née Thompson).
A beloved wife of the late Ron, mother of Malcolm and Allistair,
also gran and great gran.
Joan was a Superintendant Physiotherapist at the
Ingham Infirmary and a
Founder President of Harton
Inner Wheel.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at
St Michael and All Angels Church, South Shields, on Tuesday 11th June at 2pm followed by the committal at South Shields Crematorium at 2.45pm.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 4, 2019
