Goodfellow Joan Elizabeth
(née Wilkinson) Sadly passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 12th February, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of Bill, loving mam of Elaine and Steven, devoted grandmother to Anna, Zoe, David, Andrew, Shaun and Siobhan. Greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
27th February at 10.30am and afterwards at Whitburn Golf Club.
Family flowers only please, all donations welcome in aid of Marie Curie, via www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/joan-goodfellow
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
