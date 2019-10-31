|
|
|
FARRER (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
October 23rd, aged 74 years, Joan.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis,
much loved mam of Stewart,
David and the late John,
a dear mother in law of Lisa,
adored nana of Steven, Adam,
Daniel, Nathan, Shannon,
Brandon and the late Stacey,
also a great nana of
Connor-Lee, Robyn and Olivia.
A celebration of Joan's life will
take place at South Shields
Crematorium on Thursday
November 7th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be collected after
the service for Heart Foundation.
Joan will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
