Jimmy Gibson

Notice Condolences

Jimmy Gibson Notice
GIBSON Jimmy 04.03.1933
Peacefully at Harton Hospital
on 19th June 2019.
Beloved husband of Sylvia and loving father of Jimmy, Gary, Angela and Julie,
loving grandfather of Lisa, Russell, Steven Sophie, Alex and Victoria and great grandfather to Aidan, Olivia and Grace.
Service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium at 11.15am on 1st July 2019.
All welcome to join us afterwards at the Little Haven Hotel.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 24, 2019
