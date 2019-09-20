|
|
|
Dodds (Boldon) Peacefully at home, surrounded
by her loving daughters on 17th
September 2019, aged 90 years,
Jenny (née Pattison).
Loving wife of the late Harry,
loved and treasured mum of
Cecilia, Sheila, Lorraine and
the late Marie, adored grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place
in Boldon Independent Methodist
Church on Friday 27th September
at 11:45am followed by cremation
in South Shields Crematorium
at 12:30pm.
Forever in our hearts x x x x
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019