CAMERON Jarrow Suddenly in hospital on 7th June, Jenny Hepple (Cairns) aged
85 years. Adored wife of Bruce, perfect mam of Tine, Bruce, Nette, Haza, Jen, Shiel, Al and the late
Lou-Lou. Much loved mother in law of Marg, Woody, Dave, Les and Neil, treasured nana to all her grandbairns and great grandbairns.
Funeral service to be held at Jarrow Cemetery Chapel on Monday 17th June at 2.15pm, prior to Jenny's resting place in Jarrow Cemetery. Family flowers only as a donation box will be made available at the service for Childrens Cancer Unit at the R.V.I. All enquiries to
R.S Johnson & Sons,
Crossgate House Tel 4560054
as Jenny will be resting at home.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 12, 2019
