Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
13:45
West Harton Methodist Church
Jennie Flood Notice
FLOOD (South Shields)
Jennie Rutherford
(nee Younger) Passed away peacefully in hospital on 22nd March, aged 94 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Frank, much loved mam of Margaretta, Edward, James and Christine, mother in law of Peter, Nicola, Karen and the late Jason. Much loved nanna of Andrew, Nicola, Rebecca, Liam, Sam, Victoria, Lauren, Charlotte and Ethan.
A short service will be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April at 1.15pm, followed by a service to celebrate Jennie's life at West Harton Methodist Church at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, donations can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
