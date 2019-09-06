|
|
|
Colling Fatfield,
formerly of Hebburn At home on August 30th,
aged 73 years.
Jeff, dearly loved by his wife Rose, daughters Jackie and Maxine, grandaughters Maddie, Ella, Frankie and Charley, also a dear brother of Alan and David.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday September 10th
at 10.30am.
Jeff will repose in the private chapels of rest at Manor House Funeral Services, 128-130 Fowler Street, South Shields
Tel 01914565858.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019