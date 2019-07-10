|
|
|
BELL (Jarrow) Suddenly but peacefully on
5th July 2019, aged 70 years, Jeanette (Jan nee McDonald).
Beloved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mam of Anne, Tracey and Suzanne, loving mother-in-law, nana and great "little" nana.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to C.O.P.D.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries tel
Co-op Funeralcare
on 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 10, 2019