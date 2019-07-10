Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Bell

Notice Condolences

Jeanette Bell Notice
BELL (Jarrow) Suddenly but peacefully on
5th July 2019, aged 70 years, Jeanette (Jan nee McDonald).
Beloved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mam of Anne, Tracey and Suzanne, loving mother-in-law, nana and great "little" nana.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th July at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to C.O.P.D.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries tel
Co-op Funeralcare
on 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.