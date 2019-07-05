Home

NEWMAN Jean (Née Murdoch) Aged 89 years, peacefully at South Tyneside Hospital on 1st July 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Dennis, Karin, Jacqueline and Paul. Will be greatly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service on Saturday 6th July at Kingdom Hall, High Lane Row, Hebburn at 1.30pm.
Private cremation the following week. No flowers please.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, Hebburn
Tel 0191 4836237
Published in Shields Gazette on July 5, 2019
