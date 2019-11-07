|
|
|
McCULLOUGH
(Hebburn) Peacefully in
The Whitehouse Nursing Home on 29th October 2019, aged 90 years.
Jean (née Gibbs)
Beloved wife of the late Danny,
much loved mam of Diane,
adored nanna of Danielle and Charlene and special great nanna of Lori, Logan and Marnie.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th November at 2:45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK. A donation box will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries Tel. Co-Op Funeralcare on 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019