Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Jean Lamport Notice
Lamport South Shields Peacefully in hospital
on the 12th October 2019,
aged 90 years, Jean
(née McDonald).
Reunited with her husband
William and with all her loving family.
A much loved mam of Linda and Valerie, dear mother-in-law of Paul and James, a treasured nana
to all her loving grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium
on Friday 25th October 2019
at 1:15pm. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
