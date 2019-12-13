Home

Jean King Notice
King (Formerly of Cleadon) Passed away peacefully at
Melton House Gosforth on
9th December 2019
aged 83 years, Jean.
Beloved wife of the late
James King and dearly loved
mam of Nigel and Alex.
Funeral Service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 23rd December 2019
at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be left
at the crematorium for the
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
