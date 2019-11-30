|
JOHNSTON (South Shields) Passed peacefully in hospital
on 21st November, aged 96 years,
Jean (née Salter).
Dear wife of the late Tom,
loved mam to Carol and
the late Jean and Sonny,
also a loving nana, great nana
and great great nana.
Funeral service will take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 5th December at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
Cancer Research.
Jean is resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
Whiteleas Way, 536 0555.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019