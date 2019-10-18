Home

Jean Hope

Notice Condolences

Jean Hope Notice
HOPE South Shields Suddenly at home on the
10th October 2019, aged 85 years, Jean (nee Sherwin). Devoted wife of the late Gordon. Much loved mam of Gordon, Christine, Dorothy, Jeffrey, Susan and Jean, loved mother in law and sister to brother Anton.
Nana and great nana to all her loving grandchildren. Our loss, our dads gain, back together forever more. Family and friends please meet for funeral service on the 23rd October 2019 at 12.30 pm at St Hilda's Church, followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at
1.15 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society. Donations may be received at the Church and the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
