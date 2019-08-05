|
Harris Jean Peacefully in hospital with her family by her side on 25th July, aged 73 years, Jean (formerly Pounder,
née Spowart)
Much loved wife of Brian, devoted mam and best friend of Karen, best mother-in-law in the world of Paul, totally cherished grandma of Madeleine and Max, beloved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend.
Family and friends please gather
to celebrate Jean's life at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 12th August at 11.15am.
Flowers or donations welcome for Christies Hospital (a collection
box will be available at the Crematorium Chapel).
Jean will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way.
Cheerful clothing please to reflect Jean's personality.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019