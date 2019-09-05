Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Notice

Jean Gourley Notice
Gourley Hebburn Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on the 30th August 2019, aged 82 years, Jean Duncan
(nee Alexander), an adored mam
of Patrick, loving mother in law
of Sheila. A dearly loved nana
of Callum and partner Kaitlin.
Jean will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Monday
16th September 2019 at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Stroke Association. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
