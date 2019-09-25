|
|
|
Chambers (Jarrow) Suddenly in S.T.D.H. on
20th September 2019,
aged 80 years, Jean.
Much loved daughter of the late William and Emily, loving sister of Irene, Florence and the late
William, Emily, Betty and George.
A dear sister-in-law of Jean and
a dearest aunty and great aunty
Funeral Service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 2.45pm.
Jean will be resting at the
Co-op Funeralcare, Jarrow.
All enquiries tel: 0191 4897400.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019