Bruce South Shields Suddenly at home on
May 29th, aged 71 years.
Jean, loving wife of the late Geoff, much loved mam of the late Steven, treasured mother in law of Ashley and Simon, doting gran of Eleanor, Libby, Yasmin and Naomi,
also daughter of her
heartbroken mam Kath.
Family and friends
please meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday June 13th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to a charity of the family's choice,
a collection plate will be provided
at the crematorium.
Jean will repose in the
private chapels of rest at
Manor House Funeral Services, 128/130 Fowler Street, South Shields. Tel 01914565858.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 7, 2019
