|
|
|
HESELTON East Boldon Jason, passed away suddenly,
but peacefully in hospital on
18th February, aged 55.
A much loved husband of
Christine and dearly loved dad of Victoria and Charlotte.
We will love and miss you always.
The years ahead will be very hard without you, but everything we do will be with you in our hearts.
Family and friends
please meet for the service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February 2019 at 9.45am. Family flowers only please. If desired , donations can be made after the service to support the
ITU at South Tyneside Hospital and Cancer Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More