Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
09:45
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Heselton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Heselton

Notice Condolences

Jason Heselton Notice
HESELTON East Boldon Jason, passed away suddenly,
but peacefully in hospital on
18th February, aged 55.
A much loved husband of
Christine and dearly loved dad of Victoria and Charlotte.
We will love and miss you always.
The years ahead will be very hard without you, but everything we do will be with you in our hearts.
Family and friends
please meet for the service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February 2019 at 9.45am. Family flowers only please. If desired , donations can be made after the service to support the
ITU at South Tyneside Hospital and Cancer Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.