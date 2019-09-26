|
SIMPSON Janet
(Fenham, formerly South Shields) Unexpectedly in Sutherland Court Care Home, Fenham on Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 75 years. Janet, loved wife of the late Paul, loving mom of Garry and Jeremy, a loved sister, aunt and grandma. Funeral Service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October at 10.30. Flowers can be sent to Co-op Funeralcare, Benwell, NE15 6RU, or donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019