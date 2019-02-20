Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:15
Harton Cemetery Chapel
MOMAT Janet Peacefully on 13th February,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
devoted mam to Paul and Kamylah,
treasured grandma, great-grandma
and a dear sister.
Please meet for funeral service
on Wednesday 27th February in
Harton Cemetery Chapel at
10.15am prior to interment
in Harton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
