(South Shields) Peacefully at South Tyneside Hospital on Thursday 8th August 2019 aged 72 years. James (Jimmy) father to Gary and Paul and brother of Andrew. Jimmy will be sadly missed. Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Kidney Research UK. All welcome afterwards for refreshments at the Beehive, Mile End Road, South Shields. James has been entrusted into the care of Coop Funeralcare South Shields 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
