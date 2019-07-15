Home

RIGGS South Shields Peacefully at home on the
9th July 2019, aged 85 years.
James William (Jim), reunited
with his devoted wife Vera.
A much loved dad of Linda and Peter, an adored granda to all his
loving grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Jim will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 1.15 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the RNLI, donations may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on July 15, 2019
