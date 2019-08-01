Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
James Ramm Notice
RAMM South Shields Suddenly but peacefully passed away on 26th July 2019,
aged 74 years, James (Jim).
A loving partner of Anne and a devoted dad to David, Julie and Lisa. Jim will be deeply missed
by all his loving grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 1.15pm. Flowers welcome and donations in lieu to the ITU at STDH.
Donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
