McGUCKIN
Hebburn Peacefully at Home with his
loving family at his bedside on the 23rd July 2019, aged 75 years,
James Lawrence (LoL).
A much loved husband of Valerie. Treasured dad of Michael and Lynn. Loved father in law of Anne Marie and Mark. A devoted grandad
of Amy Melissa, Lloyd James,
Morgan, Luke and Logan Mason.
Dear brother of Frank and
brother in law to Rose;
LoL will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service
at St Bedes RC Church on
Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 9.15am, followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Prostate Cancer UK.
Donations may received at the Church and Crematorium.
LoL will be resting at Palmer House, Ellison Street, Jarrow.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4890717.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 26, 2019