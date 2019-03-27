Home

Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:45
St Peters Church
York Avenue
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
James Macbeth Notice
Macbeth Jarrow Peacefully at home on March 20th aged 89 years.
James, dearly loved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of
Judith, Kathleen and Grant.
Dear father-in-law of Sharon, grandpa to Emma, Allan, Lewis
and Casey also a great grandpa.
Family and friends please meet for service in St Peters Church, York Avenue on Thursday April 11th
at 11.45 prior to cremation in
South Shields Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the . A donations box is available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
