Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
James Gillis Notice
Gillis South Shields Peacefully passed away on the
14th November 2019, aged 86 years, James (Jimmy).
A loving husband of Betty
and a dear father to Russell.
He will be deeply missed by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 28th November 2019
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only and donations may be received in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
