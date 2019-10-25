|
Fairley Hebburn Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on the 17th October 2019,
aged 70 years,
James (Jim).
Loving son of the late Clarence and Marie (Councillor).
A dearly loved brother of John, Katie and the late Veronica.
Jim will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service at
St Aloysius R C Church on
Thursday 7th November 2019 at 2pm followed by Committal at
South Shields Crematorium at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Mind, donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019