|
|
|
Cauley South Shields Peacefully in hospital on the
11th June 2019, aged 79 years, James (Jimmy).
A much loved husband of Mavis. Reunited with his beloved daughter Donna. Dear father in law to Ian
and a loving grandad to Anne.
Jimmy will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet for Funeral Service
at St Bede's R.C. Church on
Friday 21st June 2019 at 10:30am, followed by cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Donations may be received at
the church and the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 13, 2019
